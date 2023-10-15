Hand Washing Day: Osun Govt tasks residents on basic hygiene

Osun Government has advised residents of the state to cultivate the habit of hand washing in order to minimise hygiene-related diseases.

Mr Odelade Olanrewaju, the Special Adviser to Gov. Ademola Adeleke,on Rural, Water and Environmental Sanitation (RUWESA), gave the advice while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of global hand washing day on Sunday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that every Oct. 15 is set aside as the global hand washing day.

Hence,the theme for this year celebration is: ” Clean Hands Are Within Reach”.

Olanrewaju said the state government would continue to raise awareness on the importance of hand washing to an healthy living in line with the cardinal objectives of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to him,the purpose of the annual global hand washing day with soap is an essential step to prevent illnesses and to create awareness on the importance of hand hygiene across the globe.

Olanrewaju said that hand washing would not only prevent diarrhoea, improved hygiene and sanitation, but also cost effective.

He said the state government would continue to prioritise the well-being and the health of the people.

Also speaking, Dr Michael Oyerinde, Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Health Care, stressed that hand washing is most important prevention of germs and staying healthy.

Oyerinde added that hand washing is considered as the best way to safety on health care.

He urged residents of the state to cultivate the habit of hand washing, adding that government would continue to provide quality and affordable health care for the people.

” Washing of hands with soap and water may sound no big deal, but you should know that there are different types of diseases that spread due to unclean hands.

“According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, one in three diarrhoea illnesses and one in five respiratory infections can be prevented by keeping a good hand hygiene.

“Celebrating hand washing day on a global level is an opportunity to educate the masses about significant role of washing hands with soap and water in preventing the spread of germs and associated diseases” Oyerinde said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria