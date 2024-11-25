Hardap Region Overcomes Logistical Challenges to Prepare for Elections.



Hardap: ECN Hardap Regional Electoral Officer, Willem Uirab has confirmed that preparations for the elections on Wednesday are complete. This announcement follows earlier logistical challenges related to vehicle availability for deploying election officials.

According to Namibia Press Agency, in an interview with Nampa on Monday, Uirab indicated that the transportation issue had been fixed. ‘Polling and returning officers are set to leave for various constituencies at 14h00 on Monday. This is an important step towards ensuring that the elections begin on time,’ he stated. He said 170 polling locations have been erected throughout the region to support the voting process. Uirab added that 53 of these are fixed stations, while the remaining 117 are mobile teams, with the goal of improving voter accessibility in distant locations.

The electoral officer’s assurance comes after extensive efforts to address logistical obstacles. ‘The deployment of teams around the region is important to the smooth operation of t

he elections. All officials have been briefed and are ready for their roles in the election process,’ he stated. Uirab noted that the polls are expected to go ahead as planned, with all required resources in place, and that the region’s readiness shows coordination between the electoral commission and other stakeholders.

‘The deployment of mobile polling teams demonstrates efforts to reach areas not served by fixed stations. These mobile teams are responsible for ensuring that all eligible voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots,’ he said. He noted that the departure of the election teams is the final stage of preparations for the polls. ‘The measures taken by the regional electoral office aim to ensure a smooth voting experience for all eligible Namibians.’