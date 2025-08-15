Brazil Health Minister Blasts U.S. Over Family Visa Cancellations

Hot News :

Ongwediva: President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has posthumously conferred the honour of national hero status and accorded a State Funeral to the late Namibian Defence Force Lieutenant General (Rtd) Dumeni Solomon ‘Jesus’ Hawala. Hawala died on Monday, at age 89.



According to Namibia Press Agency, in a statement issued on Thursday, Nandi-Ndaitwah acknowledged Hawala for his military service, leadership, and dedication to the cause of Namibia’s liberation and nation-building. She stated that his legacy remains a symbol of courage, patriotism, and commitment to the ideals of freedom and independence.



The State Funeral is scheduled to take place in Ongwediva on 06 September 2025. Nandi-Ndaitwah extended condolences to Hawala’s family, comrades, and friends, wishing them strength and comfort during this time of bereavement.

