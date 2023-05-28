President Hage Geingob has asked Namibians to support the much-anticipated green hydrogen project in the Tsau ?Khaeb National Park, emphasising its potential to uplift southern Namibia.

Speaking during the signing of the feasibility and implementation agreement between government and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy here on Friday, Geingob said Namibians should allow the project to progress.

He stressed that valuable lessons had been learned from local interferences during the construction of the Epupa Hydropower Scheme in the Kunene Region, which had the potential to improve the quality of life of impoverished communities.

Geingob highlighted the prevalent poverty in the south of Namibia and said the green hydrogen project has the potential to develop and uplift the local communities’ livelihood, as well as Namibia at large.

At the same occasion, National Planning Commission Director General Obeth Kandjoze said the N.dollars 10 billion project will create employment for up to 15 000 people, including 3 000 permanent jobs.

Ninety per cent of the jobs will be sourced locally, mostly targeting the youth.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency