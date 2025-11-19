EU Praises Brazil’s Efforts to Drive COP30 Climate Negotiations



Windhoek: The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Tuesday acknowledged pressure on the availability of essential medicines and HIV test kits in health facilities.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the ministry’s executive director, Penda Ithindi, stated in a media release that a stock redistribution strategy has been implemented to mitigate these shortages. This strategy involves the continuous movement of existing stock within and between regions to ensure that stagnant stock is efficiently relocated to areas experiencing shortages, thereby optimizing the use of available resources.





Other measures include increased regional buy-out budgets, which empower regional health facilities with additional funds to procure vital items in the short term. The strategy will ensure immediate access to necessary medications while national-level processes focus on securing longer-term supply solutions.





The executive director also acknowledged the limited quantity of paracetamol formulations across health facilities. In response, the ministry has ordered 3,000,000 units of paracetamol syrup, which are currently in transit to Namibia and expected to arrive in mid-December 2025. This supply is projected to meet national demand for 12 months.





Furthermore, Ithindi highlighted that the Sure-Check HIV self-test, which accounts for less than two percent of national HIV tests, remains in minimal quantity across the country. Procurement processes for additional supplies are underway, and redistribution of currently available stock continues to support uninterrupted testing services where needed.





‘While actively pursuing long-term procurement solutions, the ministry is simultaneously implementing short-term mitigation measures, accelerating procurement actions, and optimizing national redistribution strategies to address immediate needs and maintain service delivery,’ he added.

