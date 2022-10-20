Hisense Counts Down to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a Chance to win your share of over a Million rand in prizes

Hisense will be activationing in selected retail channels with incredible FIFA DEALS as well as offering the consumer a chance to win their share of incredible prizes

How to Win

Instore

Purchase any Hisense qualifying product from participating retailers From the Month of October to December 2022 .

Prizes up for Grabs

Makro Exclusive

L5 Laser TV

U7H TV

H780 Fridge

15 x 10 000 Mrewards Voucher

Game Exclusive

L5 Laser TV

U7H TV

H780 Fridge

15 x 10 000 Game Vouchers

All other participating retail stores

2x L5 Laser TV

2xU7H TV

2x H780 Fridge

10x R10 000 Cash in the form of a mastercard

Buy Online

Hisense launched an e-commerce campaign in October to offer customers who shop online a chance to win some fantastic prizes to watch the World Cup in style.

The Prizes

Hisense has arranged “Perfect Match” themed prize to provide a luxury World Cup viewing experience at your house with 20 friends, all catering, beverages and your very own butler included

This is the second year for Hisense to be an official FIFA World Cup sponsor. “We are glad to have this opportunity to showcase our innovative technology achievements. We aim to bring every football lover perfect matches with a great viewing experience in this global sporting festival,” said Patrick, marketing director of Hisense South Africa. “At Hisense, we’re always looking to deliver more value for customers, and we are delighted to announce this fantastic range of promotions, that ensure our customers are getting even more when buying a broad range of Hisense products,” he added.

For more information, please visit www.hisense.co.za.

