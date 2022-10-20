Hisense Counts Down to 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a Chance to win your share of over a Million rand in prizes
Summary
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has launched a series of prize-winning activities both online and instore with its campaign in South Africa, “The Perfect Match”, to celebrate its global sponsorship for The FIFA World Cup 2022 with its innovative products. Hisense […]
More On Africa
- Quantexa Has Been Positioned by Chartis as a Category Leader in the KYC Solutions 2022 Market Quadrant Update and Vendor Landscape
- CrimsonLogic signs Letter of Intent with KenTrade for Cross-Border E-Commerce program at World Customs Organization Technology Conference
- Triller présente le Metaverz, offrant un accès complet au divertissement mondial
- Triller Apresenta o Metaverz: Seu Passe de Acesso Total para o Entretenimento Global
- LeddarTech présente la technologie logicielle de fusion de données brutes et de perception aux événements automobiles de novembre à Detroit
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has launched a series of prize-winning activities both online and instore with its campaign in South Africa, “The Perfect Match”, to celebrate its global sponsorship for The FIFA World Cup 2022 with its innovative products.
Hisense will be activationing in selected retail channels with incredible FIFA DEALS as well as offering the consumer a chance to win their share of incredible prizes
How to Win
Instore
Purchase any Hisense qualifying product from participating retailers From the Month of October to December 2022 .
Prizes up for Grabs
Makro Exclusive
- L5 Laser TV
- U7H TV
- H780 Fridge
- 15 x 10 000 Mrewards Voucher
Game Exclusive
- L5 Laser TV
- U7H TV
- H780 Fridge
- 15 x 10 000 Game Vouchers
All other participating retail stores
- 2x L5 Laser TV
- 2xU7H TV
- 2x H780 Fridge
- 10x R10 000 Cash in the form of a mastercard
Buy Online
Hisense launched an e-commerce campaign in October to offer customers who shop online a chance to win some fantastic prizes to watch the World Cup in style.
The Prizes
Hisense has arranged “Perfect Match” themed prize to provide a luxury World Cup viewing experience at your house with 20 friends, all catering, beverages and your very own butler included
This is the second year for Hisense to be an official FIFA World Cup sponsor. “We are glad to have this opportunity to showcase our innovative technology achievements. We aim to bring every football lover perfect matches with a great viewing experience in this global sporting festival,” said Patrick, marketing director of Hisense South Africa. “At Hisense, we’re always looking to deliver more value for customers, and we are delighted to announce this fantastic range of promotions, that ensure our customers are getting even more when buying a broad range of Hisense products,” he added.
For more information, please visit www.hisense.co.za.
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/