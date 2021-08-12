‘I am not a dictator’: Itula

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) leader, Panduleni Itula, has dismissed claims that he runs the party as if it is his personal property.

Itula, who has continuously faced accusations – both internally and outside the IPC - that him running the newest political party on the bloc with an iron fist, with the phrase ‘it is the Itula way or the highway’ is often flaunted by disgruntled members, including councillors within the Windhoek municipality.

When this narrative was put to him on Thursday, shortly after the signing of the coalition agreement to run the City of Windhoek, Itula was perplexed, maintaining that he stands by the ethos and values of democracy.

He said Article 2.5 of IPC’s constitution guarantees grassroots participatory democracy, where decisions are taken collectively.

“There is a misconception in the public: the so-called Dr. Itula the egoist, dictator and so on. But a lot of people that are saying that have never heard me or seen an action that is construed as a dictatorship,” he dismissed.

He challenged those who claim that he is a despot to come forth with evidence to support their assertions.

The dentist-turned-politician went on: “If anything, our party is the most democratic organisation with a well-crafted constitution that allows members of the party to express themselves and have a right to be heard.”

Earlier this week, the IPC was in the news for withdrawing two of its Windhoek local authority councillors in the form of Fillemon Hambuda and Desiree Davids for alleged misconduct.

But on Thursday, Itula clarified that Davids remains a full member of the council, pending the finalisation of an intra-party investigation into her claimed transgressions.

On Monday, Davids confirmed to Nampa that she was not suspended, citing the ongoing investigations.

He then dismissed claims that IPC councillors are unilaterally recalled, without getting a fair chance to state their case.

In fact, Itula said Hambuda was not recalled but tendered his resignation after extensive consultations with the party's top leaders.

“We thanked Mr. Hambuda and wished him well,” he said.

Asked when IPC is expected to field Hambuda’s successor, he said the party is awaiting a vacancy to be announced and gazetted as per the Local Authorities Act by Windhoek’s chief executive officer.

“Only then can we go back to the list to find someone or choose someone agreed on through IPC’s grassroots participatory democratic processes,” he said.

