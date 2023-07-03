IGAE Inspector General pledges to cooperate for good governance

The new Inspector General of State Administration (IGAE) Ângelo de Barros da Veiga Tavares Monday guaranteed that he will contribute to the promotion of good governance.

IGAE boss made the pledge after being sworn in by the President João Lourenço, stressing the importance to contribute with actions of education and awareness for civil servants, so that the structures of the central and local administration of the State fulfill their responsibilities.

Speaking to the press, the Inspector General also pledged to cooperate with the institutions, such as the Attorney General's Office (PGR) and the Constitutional Court.

Ângelo de Barros da Veiga Tavares said that the cooperation of the IGAE will extend to the Ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Criminal Investigation bodies and the Financial Information Unit.

In addition to Ângelo Tavares, the President swore in the new deputy governor of the National Bank of Angola (BNA) Maria Juliana de Carvalho Van-Dúnem de Fontes Pereira and the Executive Administrator of the Board of Directors of this financial institution, Maria de Fátima Trindade Poças.

Prior to his appointment to the new position, Ângelo Tavares was adviser to the President of the Republic, after having been Minister of the Interior.

He takes over from Sebastião Ngunza, who becomes Chief Justice of the Court of Auditors

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)