Namibia's Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry announced Saturday that it is taking immediate action to control the spread of the Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) virus, which was detected in the country on May 23 this year.

In a statement, Chief Veterinary Officer Albertina Shilongo outlined a series of measures being implemented across the country to minimize transmission of the virus from ticks and animals to humans.

The ministry is enforcing strict tick control activities at all animal gathering events, ensuring that inspection and, where necessary, supervision of tick control activities is conducted at identified high-risk animal establishments and auction facilities, she said.

She urged animal handlers to ensure that animals are free from ticks and to wear protective clothing when conducting any slaughtering procedures, while animal producers have also been advised to use approved Acaricides, which are chemical agents that control tick infestations on animals.

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever is a tick-borne virus that can also be transmitted among humans through close contact with infected blood or bodily fluids, according to the World Health Organization.

Source: NAMPA