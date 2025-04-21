Kavango East Crowned 2025 Newspaper Cup Netball Champions



Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China on April 22, as announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Baqaei made the announcement during a briefing, highlighting the significance of the minister’s visit to China amidst the ongoing Iran-US nuclear talks. This visit follows Araghchi’s recent trip to Moscow and discussions with Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, preceding the second round of negotiations with the US.





The second round of talks between Iran and the US took place in Rome, mediated by Oman, following the first round in Muscat, the Omani capital, on April 12. A third round of negotiations is scheduled for April 26.





US President Donald Trump had previously raised concerns about Iran’s nuclear program, asserting that Tehran is nearing the development of nuclear weapons, a claim Iran has consistently denied. Trump had sent a letter on March 7 to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, proposing negotiations on a nuclear deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on March 30 that Tehran refused direct talks with Washington but remained open to mediated discussions. Trump warned Iran of severe consequences should the negotiations fail, threatening a “bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

