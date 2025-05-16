Urgent: Moody’s Ratings Cuts U.S. Credit Rating Citing Budgetary Burden



Hodeidah: Israeli airstrikes on two Houthi-controlled ports in northwestern Yemen on Friday killed at least one person and wounded nine others, according to Houthi-run health authorities. The strikes targeted the Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and As-Salif in Hodeidah province, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported. The statement indicated all casualties were port workers and cautioned that the death toll could rise.





According to Namibia Press Agency, a massive protest against the Government of National Unity (GNU) erupted amid the resignation of several senior government officials. Local TV Alwasat reported that the protesters demand the GNU headed by Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah to step down, following the recent violent clashes in Tripoli.





Delegations of Russia and Ukraine concluded their meeting in Trkiye’s Istanbul on Friday, agreeing to hold a new round of negotiations and have a large-scale prisoner exchange. As a key outcome of the two-hour talks, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a prisoner exchange involving 1,000 people from each side.





The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in the northern Gaza Strip has surpassed 100 during the past 12 hours, the Civil Defense in Gaza said on Friday. In a statement later in the day, the Gaza health authorities confirmed that at least 109 deaths and 216 injuries had been transferred to hospitals on Friday.

