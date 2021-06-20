Ivermectin distribution illegal: MAN

The Medical Association of Namibia (MAN) has warned that the distribution and prescribing of the ivermectin medication for the consumption of human beings is illegal in Namibia, and urged all pharmacies practicing this to stop immediately.

MAN chairman, Dr Armid Azadeh, said this in a media statement issued on Saturday, saying that it has come to the association's attention that there are certain pharmacies in the country, selling and distributing ivermectin medication to members of the public who believe that the medicine can be used to treat Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The distribution of this product is regarded as illegal at this time. We therefore, request all pharmacies practicing this to cease further distribution,” said Azadeh.

Last week, Namibia Medicine Regulatory Council (NMRC) Registrar, Johannes Gaeseb, also issued a warning against the use ivermectin, saying that there is still no data available proving that ivermectin is safe for human consumption.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, last week has aslo dismissed a request to grant permission to local medical practitioners to use ivermectin on COVID-19 patients, after about 30 doctors petitioned to the minister.

Source: Namibia Press Agency