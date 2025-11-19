

Beijing: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent comments on Taiwan have sparked controversy, with a foreign ministry spokesperson asserting that Japan is unfit to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council due to its interference in China’s internal affairs. The remarks were made in light of Japan’s actions, which are seen as violations of the responsibility to maintain international peace and security.





According to Namibia Press Agency, during a plenary meeting at the UN General Assembly focused on Security Council reform, China’s permanent representative to the United Nations stated that Japan is wholly unqualified for a permanent seat on the Security Council. The spokesperson, Mao Ning, reiterated this stance during a regular news briefing, citing the United Nations Charter, which designates the Security Council as the primary body responsible for maintaining global peace and security.





Mao Ning emphasized Japan’s historical wartime actions during World War II, highlighting that Japan has not fully acknowledged or reflected on its war crimes. She pointed out that some individuals in Japan continue to promote a distorted view of World War II history, including visits to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, and often deny or glorify Japan’s aggressive past.





The spokesperson further criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for his recent remarks on Taiwan, which are perceived as a severe interference in China’s internal matters. Mao accused Japan of trampling on international law and the fundamental norms of international relations, thereby challenging the established post-war international order.





Mao concluded that Japan’s actions and historical stance render it unqualified to bear the responsibility of maintaining international peace and security as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

