Kamatuka to miss Burundi Game

National senior football team striker, Joslin Kamatuka will be out of action when the Tafel Lager Brave Warriors take on Burundi in their opening match of the 2023 African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifiers.

Namibia who is in Group C alongside Burundi and Cameroon will take on Burundi on Saturday at the First National Bank (FNB) Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa at 15h00.

A statement availed to the media on Thursday night by the Namibia Football Association said the Brave Warriors will have to do without their key player Kamatuka when they take on Burundi.

“Kamatuka was injured during the afternoon training session today (Thursday) at the WITZ training grounds after colliding with the goalkeeper,” read the statement.

It also quoted Brave Warriors interim head coach, Bobby Samaria who expressed his disappointment with the player’s injury saying he remains optimistic.

“He was injured badly and he won’t be able to partake in the match on Saturday, we have limited attacking options and Kamatuka has elements of a goal or two in him when you least expect it, but we equally believe in the abilities of the other forwards and they will deliver as well come Saturday,” said Samaria.

Group C of the 2023 Ivory Coast AFCON qualifiers had four teams but due to Kenya not being in good standing with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), they were withdrawn from the group leaving only three teams with the top two finishers now standing a chance to qualify for the finals to be held in Ivory Coast.

The match between Namibia and Burundi at the FNB Stadium on Saturday will not allow any spectators in the stadium but will be broadcast live on SuperSport at 15h00.

