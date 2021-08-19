Kawana inaugurates new Kunene Home Affairs office

Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Minister, Dr Albert Kawana on Thursday inaugurated the new Kunene regional head office building at Opuwo.

The building forms part of the government’s efforts to decentralise service delivery and was constructed at a cost of more than N.dollars 40 million.

Kawana said his ministry is playing its part to ensure that the Namibian government brings the required services to its citizens in the Kunene Region.

He said the region has enormous potential, and once developed, will open up numerous opportunities that will benefit the rest of the citizens.

The new office, he said demonstrates the commitment and dedication of the Namibian government to ensure that the residents of Opuwo and indeed Kunene as a whole receive efficient and timely civil registration and immigration services in a much more conducive environment.

“I am proud to inform you that the Kunene Regional Head Office will provide a number of services such as identification cards, births and deaths registration, passport, citizenship and marriage certificates,” he said.

He further urged the staff to provide the best service to their clients while maintaining the building to its standard.

Also speaking at the event, Opuwo Town Council’s deputy mayor Kasibo Kakondo said the office came at a time when more people still need to be registered especially in the furthest parts of the region.

He commended the government for supporting the local economy equally and bringing the much-needed services closer to the people.

The inauguration was witnessed by Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga, Commissioner General of the Namibian Correctional Service, Raphael Hamunyela, Director General of the National Planning Commission Obeth Kandjoze, Kunene Governor Marius Sheya as well as regional councillors.

