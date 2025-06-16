Khaibasen FC, Kunene NamPol Locked in Intense Title Race



Outjo: Outjo-based outfit Khaibasen FC and Kunene NamPol are embroiled in an intense battle for the Kunene Regional Second Division Football League with just two games remaining as the 2024/2025 season concludes.

According to Namibia Press Agency, what started off as a marathon is now a race between two teams who are poised for the title challenge. Known as the Orange Army, Khaibasen sit at the summit with 48 points garnered from 15 wins and three draws. Kunene NamPol are equally in touching distance for the title, breathing down Khaibasen’s neck in second place with 45 points from 13 wins and six draws.

Khaibasen demolished !Ugab FC 5-1 on Saturday before beating Sixty Eleven 3-0 on Sunday at Etoshapoort stadium in Outjo. These victories have solidified Orange Army’s title ambitions as they now need only four points to reign supreme. The weekend encounters also saw Kunene NamPol dropping crucial points following their 0-0 draw against Green Dangers at the Newman Katuta stadium at Opuwo on Saturday. The men

in uniform went on to avenge their draw by beating Etosha United by a solitary goal to remain in the title chase.

Okarindi Komutati failed to close the gap on Khaibasen after playing out to a goalless draw against Grootberg United on Sunday. However, the People’s Team, as Okarindi is known amongst its fanbase, managed to hammer Robber Chanties 1-0 on Saturday.

Other Saturday encounters saw the rejuvenated Epupa Zebra Stars destroy Grootberg United 4-0 to cement their place in the top eight. Golden Wolves’ relegation woes continue following their 1-1 draw against Etosha United, while Young Eagles and Sixty Eleven played to a goalless draw.

On Sunday, Young Eagles managed to collect three points after beating !Ugab 3-0. The former, however, remain at the bottom of the standings with 13 points, just one above Grootberg United. Khorixas outfit Robber Chanties defeated Epupa Zebra Stars 1-0, and Golden Wolves defeated Green Dangers in a narrow 1-0 victory.