

Paris: The last time Kim Kardashian faced the men that police say robbed her, she was bound with zip ties, held at gunpoint, and feared for her life. On Tuesday, nearly a decade later, she returns to Paris to testify against them.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, one of the most recognizable figures on the planet is expected to take the stand against the 10 men accused of orchestrating the 2016 robbery. The incident left her locked in a marble bathroom while masked assailants made off with more than six million dollars in jewels. Kardashian is set to speak about the trauma that reshaped her life and redefined the risks of celebrity in the age of social media.

Her appearance is expected to be the most emotionally charged moment of a trial that began last month. Court officials are preparing for a large crowd, and security measures will be stringent. A second courtroom has been opened to accommodate journalists who will follow the proceedings via video feed.

Kardashian’s testimony is anticipated to revis

it, in painful detail, how intruders zip-tied her hands, demanded her ring, and left her believing she might never see her children again. Originally, twelve suspects were charged in connection with the robbery. However, one has since died and another has been excused from the proceedings due to serious illness.

Most of the accused are in their 60s and 70s, earning them the moniker “les papys braqueurs,” or ‘the grandpa robbers,’ by the French press. Despite their age, investigators maintain that they were far from harmless retirees, describing them as a seasoned and coordinated criminal group.