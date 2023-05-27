Kinda runs personal best to reach T11 100m final

Namibian T11 sprinter Chris Kinda and his guide Riwaldo Goagoseb put up an impressive run of 11.42 seconds to qualify for the final of the T11 100m event at the Sport Arena Nottwil on Saturday.

The World Para Athletics (WPA) 2023 Nottwil Grand Prix is underway in Nottwil, Switzerland at the Sport Arena Nottwil located at the Schweizer Paraplegic Centre.

To qualify for the final of the T11 men’s 100m, Kinda and Goagoseb won their heat with a new personal record of 11.42 seconds, which is three-tenths of a second from their previous record of 11.45 seconds.

Meanwhile, Paralympic gold medallist Ananias Shikongo and his guide Hatago Murere also reached the final after winning their heat with a time of 11.55 seconds.

T13 sprinter Johannes Nambala clocked the third fastest time in the 100m to reach the final. He ran 11.10 seconds to finish behind Ageze Salum Kashafali of Norway and Axel Zorzi of France, who clocked 10.55 and 10.89 seconds respectively.

T37 sprinter Petrus Karuli also reached the final of the 100m after winning his heat with a time of 12.45 seconds. Meanwhile, T46 sprinter Bradley Murere reached the 100m final with an impressive run of 11.16 seconds. He was just behind the winner, Danas Sodaitis of Luthania, who ran a time of 11.10 seconds.

Denzel Namene, who was disqualified from competing in the long jump on the opening day of the championship, redeemed himself with an impressive run of 12.09 seconds in the T44 sprint. He finished behind T47 sprinter Andres Luis Segura Vasquez and T46 sprinter Mejia Cristian of the Dominican Republic.

T11 male sprinter Immanuel Bernado Alfredo and his guide Even Tjiuiju finished seventh in the overall standing of the T11 100m heats. They ran a time of 11.82 seconds.

In the women’s category, T11 sprinter Lahja Ishitile and her guide Sem Shimanda reached the final after finishing second behind Guohua Zhou of China. Ishitile and Shimanda ran a time of 12.80 seconds, while Zhou clocked 12.07 seconds.

T12 sprinter Lahja Ipinge and her guide Fillipus Kotokeni finished fourth overall in the 100m sprint with a time of 13.11 seconds. Derleyns Severino de la Cruz of the Dominican Republic clocked the fastest time of the 100m heats which was 12.20 seconds.

Source: NAMPA