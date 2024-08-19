Kossi: The section of the Ançar dine movement of Nouna in solidarity with internally displaced people



Ouagadougou: The Ançar dine movement section of Nouna, this Monday, August 19, 2024, offered food to 185 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The donation consists of rice, corn, oil and clothing items worth 6,938,000 CFA francs.

Thanks to the solidarity of members of the Ançar dine movement from here and elsewhere, the Nouna section of the said movement offered food to 185 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on Monday August 19, 2024 in Nouna.

With the assistance of the Humanitarian Action service, the IDPs in the villages of Cissé, Varé and Mourdié each benefited from a kit consisting of a bag of 50 kg of rice, 50 kg of corn and 5 liters of oil .

In addition to food, 11 clothing packages consisting of prayer rugs, sheets, T-shirts, shirts, pants, shoes and other accessories, to relieve the populations.

The section of the Ançar dine de la Kossi movement has existed since 1987. It advocates peace, peaceful cohabitation, living together and advocates a tolerant Islam.

The vario

us speakers welcomed the initiative and recognized the place of the movement in the city.

The preacher of the Ançar Dine movement, Seydou Barro, made blessings so that peace would return to Burkina Faso.

He asked Allah for the protection of the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) and the Volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDP), for their noble mission.

The representative of the PDI, Amadou Sidibé, thanked the movement and invited young people from localities prey to terrorist abuses to remain mobilized in order to participate in the reconquest of the national territory.

The representative of the director of the ministry in charge of Humanitarian Action, Marietou Valérie Yaro, invited the population to show more solidarity with displaced people in the neighborhoods and especially in their neighborhoods.

Source: Burkina Information Agency