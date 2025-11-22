Chelsea Moves Into Second as Newcastle Upsets Manchester City in Premier League



Opuwo: The Swapo Party’s candidate for the Opuwo Urban Constituency, David Kulunga, says his campaign is focused on addressing long-standing developmental challenges that continue to affect residents ahead of the 26 November Regional Council and Local Authority elections.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the main focus is to improve service delivery, youth development, education, poverty reduction, and access to essential infrastructure. Kulunga, who has held a number of positions in government and education over the years, is pleading with the people of Opuwo Urban to provide him with the authority to bring about significant change. He stated that the most pressing needs of the constituency must be met in accordance with the Swapo Party’s 2025-2030 election manifesto.





He emphasised that water supply is still a major issue, particularly in Opuwo town and its surrounding areas, identifying it as a service that needs immediate attention. To improve the quality of life for locals, Kulunga continued, road networks, sanitary facilities, and green, sustainable energy projects must also be given top priority.





Delivery of land remains a critical issue, with Kulunga pointing out that locals face challenges acquiring land through the town government due to restricted availability. He stressed that a few people should not have exclusive access to land and highlighted the importance of empowering young people, especially through job development and community-based economic initiatives.





Education is one of his main areas of interest. Kulunga advocates for an institution of higher learning within Opuwo Urban to decrease the strain on students traveling great distances for tertiary education. He also emphasized the need for improved academic achievement and school infrastructure.





Regarding rural development, Kulunga highlighted the vital need for better health care, rural electrification, and water supply. He expressed the necessity of ensuring that communities far from existing police stations and health centers receive proper services. Additionally, he called for urgent attention to be given to regulating livestock prices, implementing poverty reduction programs, and constructing new schools.

