KWRC hands over sites planned for hostels by China

The Kavango West Regional Council handed over two sites for the construction of two fully fledged hostels valued at N.dollars 244 million at two schools in the region.

The schools are Satotwa Senior Primary School in the Mankumpi Constituency and Simanya Combined School in the Mpungu Constituency, Senior Public Relations Officer of the council Salomo Tenga told Nampa on Sunday.

He said the project is a donation by the Chinese government to Namibia through China aid.

Tenga said the Chinese government is planning to build the multi-million dollar hostels through the Economic and Technical Cooperation agreement it signed with Namibia in 2018.

Since then, he said, deliberations took place that led to the identification of the two schools with community hostels to benefit from the project.

“The construction of the two hostels which will run concurrently will commence on 01 March 2022. The days before construction starts will be used to set up the construction sites,” he explained.

Tenga further explained that the period before construction will also be used by officials of the Roads Authority to ensure the road is trafficable as it is currently very sandy for the construction company to transport needed materials.

He said the sites will also be visited by the Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, together with officials of the Roads Authority to assess the current road and what can be done before construction of the hostels commence.

“Once completed the Simanya hostel will accommodate 300 learners while the Satotwa hostel will accommodate 160 learners,” he added.

The hostels which will be built by Gansu Construction Investment Group will include teacher quarters, a dining hall and kitchen, science lab and computer lab, administrative block, classroom block, library and a sports field.

The construction company will also fence the schools and paint the other buildings to match the hostels.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency