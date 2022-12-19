Late Nangolo accorded an official funeral

Former Swapo People Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) fighter, Johannes “Mudhigu Gwangolo” Nangolo has been accorded an official funeral.

Nangolo died on 10 December, aged 67.

A statement issued on Monday by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) indicated that the government has accorded the former Walvis Bay Rural Constituency Regional Councillor an official funeral, with a memorial service to be held at his homestead in Ombombili village in Oniipa Constituency on Wednesday.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday at Oyovu cemetery in Oniipa, Oshikoto Region.

Nangolo who served as a councillor from 1998 until his retirement in 2022, joined the liberation struggle for Namibia’s independence as a PLAN fighter in 1980. He was trained as an instructor at the Tobias Hainyeko Training Centre in Angola that same year and worked there until 1984.

He was later sent to study at the Swapo Party School in Germany from 1984 to 1985. After his return to Angola as Commissar of the Artillery Cannon in Tobias Hainyeko Training Centre in 1986, he became a Commissariat of Defence Headquarters in Lubango, Angola.

After Namibia’s independence, he was sent to Walvis Bay by the Swapo Party to serve as Secretary of Information and Publicity at the regional Office until 1992.

Equally, he served as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence and Security.

Nangolo is survived by his wife, two children and five siblings.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency