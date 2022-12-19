Truck overturns on B2 road, killing two people

Two people died on Sunday when the truck they were travelling in reportedly overturned on the B2 national road approximately 25 kilometres from Swakopmund.

The weekend crime report of the Namibian Police Force on Sunday indicated that the deceased persons were identified as 31-year-old Martin Hamukwaya and 36-year-old Hamunyela Ismael.

It is reported that Hamukwaya lost control of the truck, carrying charcoal which he was transporting from Arandis to Swakopmund at about 07h00.

“The deceased lifeless bodies were found trapped in the truck and were removed with the assistance of the Swakopmund Fire Brigade,” the report read.

The next of kin of both deceased have been informed.

In a separate incident, a female age unknown died after the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck on the B1 national road between Windhoek and Rehoboth on Thursday at about 13h09.

The report said the truck driver, a 59-year-old South African national survived the accident and the deceased was identified as Loraine Brink. Her next of kin has been notified.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man from Epya-Uupo located in Ondangwa in the Oshana Region was found dead on Thursday at about 20h30.

The deceased body was discovered in one of the houses under construction at Extension 24 in Ondangwa by a neighbour who was fetching water from the house.

“No foul play is suspected at this stage and next of kin has not yet been informed,” read the report.

The report further said the body of a 97-year-old pensioner was discovered dead at his homestead at Oshendje village in Onayena of the Oshana Region on Friday at about 18h00.

The body was taken to Onandjokwe State Hospital mortuary for postmortem and storage. His next of kin have been informed while police investigations continue.

The report went on to say that a 28-year-old male was found dead on Saturday at about 11h00 in his hut after complaining of heart burns on Friday at Omireko village in Opuwo Urban Constituency.

His body was taken to the Opuwo police mortuary for postmortem to determine the cause of the death.

The deceased next of kin have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency