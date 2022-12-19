Nkurenkuru main road claims two lives

Two people died on Friday when the white Toyota Hilux they were travelling in overturned on the Nkurenkuru main road.

According to the Namibian Police Force, weekend crime report on Sunday, the incident happened at around 18h10 when the 21-year-old driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and overturned it while travelling from Nkurenkuru to Tondoro village in the Kavango West Region.

27 other occupants sustained severe to mild injuries and were transported to the Nankudu district hospital for medical attention.

The deceased persons were identified as 16-year-old girl Magreth Kangumbe and Markus Kangumbe whose age is unknown and their bodies were transported to the Nankudu hospital mortuary.

The next of kin were informed.

In an unrelated incident, a 44-year-old man was arrested at Bunya village on Friday for possession of controlled wildlife products. it is alleged that during a police operation the suspect was found in possession of an elephant tusk valued at N.dollars 20 000.

The tusk was confiscated and police investigations into both matters continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency