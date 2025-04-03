Agriculture Ministry Directed to Prepare for Potential Locust Outbreaks

Hot News :

Lightning Strike Kills Three Children at Katenture Village

Katenture: Three children aged four, five, and 13 years died after they were struck by lightning at Katenture village in the Kavango East Region on Wednesday. The Namibian Police Force Commander in the region, Commissioner Andreas Haingura, confirmed the incident on Thursday, adding that a 10-year-old girl survived and was rushed to the Andara District Hospital for medical treatment.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Haingura said the incident happened around 17h00 at the village. The three deceased children were identified as Matamu Nyambi, Kathumbi Dinyando Folka, and Thiyemba Frans. Their next of kin have been informed of the tragic event.



Their bodies were transported to the Andara hospital mortuary for post-mortems. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the unpredictable nature of natural disasters and their devastating impact on families.

