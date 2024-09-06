Lottery Trust Fund seeks partnership with NAN on publicity



The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) has sought for partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the effective coverage of its activities in its quest to deliver on its mandate.

The Executive Secretary of the fund, Mr Tosin Adeyanju, made the request when he led the management team on a courtesy visit to the Managing Director of NAN, on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the mandate of NLTF is to intervene on good causes such as education, sports, water, disaster management, as well as vulnerable Nigerians.

‘We have intervened in several causes in over 365 projects by impacting lives across the country.

‘Since I came on board, we have continued the drive to make sure that we intervene in critical sectors of the country, and support the ‘renewed hope agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu.

‘Therefore, we need the cooperation of NAN to drive home all our interventions and activities across the country,’ he said.

Adeyanju said that there was practically no alternative to NAN in terms of coverage and p

ublicity, because of the agency’s reach and presence globally.

‘So, we deemed it necessary to be here to partner with you on areas that have to do with good courses,” he said.

He further said that with such collaboration, people would feel the positive impact of what the government had done so far and still doing.

While noting the significance of information, Adeyanju said that a lot had been done by Tinubu that was under reported, hence the need to partner with NAN for adequate reportage.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would go a long way to impact positively on the activities of NLTF.

Responding, the Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali M. Ali, said that NAN prides itself as the biggest news content provider on the continent of Africa.

‘We have over 500 reporters spread across the country, and beyond. We have offices in some selected African countries, and even in Europe.

‘Right now, we are the only resident news agency or wire service from the West African coast in the UN.

‘We also ha

ve offices in South Africa, Abidjan, Addis Abba, and some other places.

‘So, with a work force like this, we welcome the partnership. Your people and my people will sit down and discuss how we can partner for better,” Ali said.

The NAN boss also highlighted other services rendered by the agency with the recent being the introduction of Hausa News portal while that of Yoruba and Igbo would follow shortly.

‘For instance, we have started the news portal in Hausa language, being one of the three major languages in Nigeria; so the next will be Yoruba and Igbo languages in that order,’ he said.

Ali explained that all these efforts were geared toward ensuring that activities of the Federal Government were properly covered.

‘Your request for partnership is a welcome development, and we wish you a successful tenure in office,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria