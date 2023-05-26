Luanda, Busan sign twinning agreement

Angolan capital, Luanda, and Busan city, South Korea, Thursday signed a twinning agreement providing for the exchange experience in management of the two metropolises, ANGOP has learnt.

The agreement was signed in Busan city by Luanda 's provincial governor, Manuel Homem, and the mayor of the South Korean city, Park Hyung-joon.

The twinning pact follows an agreement of intent signed on March 2 of the current year in Luanda, between the parties.

It provides for coordination with municipalities, as well as implementation of sector policies and supervision of the management of primary, secondary and teacher training schools, middle and polytechnic institutes.

It also includes monitoring of urban infrastructures, including transport, energy, telecommunications and sanitation.

The letter of intent also proposes that the parties promote exchanges by organising meetings between officials and civil servants from both sides.

The Luanda and Busan authorities are urged to facilitate the exchange of delegations, through the holding of conferences, events, seminars, fairs, exhibitions and activities developed with the aim of achieving the objective proposed in the letter of intent, providing technical and human resources.

The agreement also covers infrastructure management, sanitation, macro-drainage and environment.

Busan is the second largest city in Korea, a maritime logistics centre in Northeast Asia with its world-class mega-ports and a gateway to the Eurasian continent.

POST COMMENTS

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)