Lukato worried about high stock theft incidences in Zambezi

National Democratic Party (NDP) president, Martin Lukato has raised concern over the increase in stock theft crimes, in particular in the western area of the Zambezi Region.

Lukato in his address at a press conference recently said farming with cattle is the main source of livelihood for the inhabitants who on a daily basis cry for help in addressing the issue.

“Cattle is our wealth, our income and problem solvers. We can’t live without our cattle, we are farmers and we need them to do our farming activities. It is worrisome how the government of the day is ignoring our people’s cries. Every week if not every day our cattle are being stolen,” said Lukato.

He suggested that the government set up an army base at the border lines so that soldiers or police officers can patrol the area to address the problem.

Zambezi Regional Commander, Commissioner Andreas Shilelo on Monday confirmed the increase in stock theft incidences in the Zambezi Region, saying nine Zambian and three Namibian nationals were arrested for stock theft last year. They are still in police custody.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency