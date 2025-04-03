Agriculture Ministry Directed to Prepare for Potential Locust Outbreaks



Ndonga Linena: Maize harvesting at the Ndonga Linena Green Scheme is currently underway, marking a significant achievement as the first farm in Namibia to harvest maize for the 2025 cropping season. This development was confirmed by the Ministry of Agriculture Executive Director, Ndyipakupi Nghituwamata, who stated that operations have been in full swing since Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Nghituwamata highlighted that this achievement follows a Cabinet Decision in 2023, which ended AgriBusDev’s management of green schemes. This decision facilitated the mobilisation of funds to revitalise four critical projects: Ndonga Linena, Sikondo, Etunda, and Vhungu-Vungu. The Ndonga Linena scheme’s two 22-hectare centre pivot fields have yielded 9.6 and 8.8 tons per hectare, surpassing last year’s averages of 8.2 and 4.6 tons per hectare. This improvement is attributed to significant investments in new technologies, precision equipment, and detailed soil analysis.





Nghituwamata emphasized that the ministry has played a crucial role in supporting these advancements through strategic investments in lime and organic materials, as well as the use of cover crops to improve soil health. The focus on sustainable practices aims to ensure the land’s long-term productivity.





Additionally, she noted that the scheme has expanded its planted area to 510 hectares this season, comprising 360 hectares of large-scale commercial plots and 150 hectares for small-scale farmers. This marks a considerable increase from the previous year’s 88 hectares on commercial plots. Looking ahead to the 2026 season, the green scheme plans to cultivate 424 hectares for commercial plots, including 80 hectares for medium-scale farming, while reserving 176 hectares for small-scale farmers. The total targeted area is 680 hectares, with a projected maize yield of 5,400 tons.





Nghituwamata concluded that this combination of technological innovation, sustainable practices, and strategic planning not only positions Namibia as a leader in agriculture but also underscores a commitment to enhancing food security in the region and the country. The Ndonga Linena Green Scheme exemplifies how sustainable agriculture and technological innovation can drive economic growth and bolster Namibia’s food security.

