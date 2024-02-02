Man dies in accident at B1 bridge

WINDHOEK: A 29-year-old man died in an accident at the B1 bridge near Brakwater in the early morning hours of Friday. Police on the scene told Nampa the accident is thought to have occurred between midnight and 03h00. The car caught fire and the driver's body was burnt beyond recognition. The police said it appeared as if the vehicle was a Mercedes Benz SUV driving from south to north. The cause of the accident is unknown. Forensic experts were on the scene Friday morning. Source: Namibia Press Agency