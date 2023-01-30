Man dies in aircraft accident in Rehoboth

A 54-year-old man died in an aircraft accident in Rehoboth on Sunday.

The Namibian Police Force in a crime report on Monday said Joern Steinbeck was in the aircraft alone, while his wife drove the vehicle which pulled the aircraft.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene told NamPol the aircraft reached a certain height and then plummeted to the ground. Steinbeck died on the spot.

He reportedly broke both legs and had severe head injuries.

His body was transported to St Mary’s Hospital.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency