Man dies in road accident near Osire

A 37-year-old man died instantly on Saturday afternoon when the pick up truck he was driving allegedly overturned on the gravel road between Otjiwarongo and Osire Refugee Resettlement Camp in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Unit Commander for Community Affairs in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, in an interview with Nampa on Sunday said the deceased was alone in the vehicle while traveling from the direction of Otjiwarongo to Osire.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that he might have lost control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn several times, said Mbeha.

'The deceased was ejected from the vehicle and died on the spot,' Mbeha said.

She explained that the accident occurred between 17h00 and 18h00 on Saturday afternoon at approximately 15 kilometres south of Osire.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency