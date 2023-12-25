Man drowns at Divundu while collecting water

RUNDU: A 38-year-old man drowned in the Kavango River at Divundu in the Kavango East Region on Sunday after he had gone to collect water. Namibian Police Force Acting Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu told Nampa on Monday that the deceased was identified as Anton Haingura. His body was taken to the Andara District Hospital mortuary and police investigations into the matter continue. Nambahu said the river is rising due to the rainy season, and that the speed of water flow is equally picking up, hence community members are cautioned to use the right points when fetching water for their households. He also advised parents to take care of minors and restrict them from going to the river. Nambahu said it is during this time that many drowning cases are normally reported. In an unrelated incident, a woman whose age is unknown attempted to commit suicide by hanging while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place at Shikoro village where local people managed to cut the rope, and saved her. 'Community members are warned to drink responsibly as irresponsible drinking leads to uncontrolled decisions and actions. We must remember that death is an irreversible action and the life of every person is of equal importance,' Nambahu said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency