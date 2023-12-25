  • December 26, 2023
Hot News :

Former Swanu president and academic dies

Man drowns at Divundu while collecting water

Minor raped in Omusati

Mbumba calls for peace during Christmas

Christmas Message from President Bola Tinubu

Laboratory council plans to double admission quota in 48 universities

Man drowns at Divundu while collecting water

Share This Article:

RUNDU: A 38-year-old man drowned in the Kavango River at Divundu in the Kavango East Region on Sunday after he had gone to collect water. Namibian Police Force Acting Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner Eino Nambahu told Nampa on Monday that the deceased was identified as Anton Haingura. His body was taken to the Andara District Hospital mortuary and police investigations into the matter continue. Nambahu said the river is rising due to the rainy season, and that the speed of water flow is equally picking up, hence community members are cautioned to use the right points when fetching water for their households. He also advised parents to take care of minors and restrict them from going to the river. Nambahu said it is during this time that many drowning cases are normally reported. In an unrelated incident, a woman whose age is unknown attempted to commit suicide by hanging while reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place at Shikoro village where local people managed to cut the rope, and saved her. 'Community members are warned to drink responsibly as irresponsible drinking leads to uncontrolled decisions and actions. We must remember that death is an irreversible action and the life of every person is of equal importance,' Nambahu said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2023 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.