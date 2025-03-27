No Sufficient Evidence in Redline Matter, Judge Finds



Onekwaya West: A 46-year-old man has drowned in a water pan at Onekwaya West village in the Ongha district.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibian Police Force’s Crime Investigations Coordinator for the Ohangwena Region, Deputy Commissioner Melanie Mbuuru, reported that the body was discovered around 06h00 on Wednesday by neighbors who went to fetch water. She indicated that no foul play is suspected in this incident.





The body of the deceased was taken to the Engela state mortuary for a postmortem examination. In another incident reported by the police, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly molested by a 59-year-old man at Endola village. Mbuuru stated that the incident, which occurred last Friday at an unknown time, was reported to the police on Thursday.





Mbuuru explained that the suspect allegedly invited the victim to his house to assist with carrying firewood. He then reportedly called the boy into his room, undressed him, and molested him. The suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear before the Oshakati Magistrate Court this week. Police investigations into both matters are ongoing.

