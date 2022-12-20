Man found dead at Oniihadhila village

A 24-year-old man was found dead in his sleeping room on Monday at the Oniihadhila village in the Oshikoto Region, with a shotgun wound on his chest.

According to the crime report issued on Tuesday by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), Hendrick Amupolo was found dead by his grandfather, who informed family members and the police.

“Wounds on the deceased’s neck and ears were observed and the gunshot is established to be legally owned by the deceased’s grandfather,” the statement added.

The body has been transported to Onandjokwe State Hospital for an autopsy.

No suicide note was left behind and his next of kin have been informed.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency