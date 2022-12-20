Namport handles over 100 000 tonnes of salt in 8 days

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) has handled the exportation of 110 900 tonnes salt consignment at its Walvis Bay Port over the past eight days.

A media statement issued by Namport’s Acting Executive for Commercial Services, Elisa Hasheela, indicated that the Bold Mariner, a vessel sailing under the flag of Panama, which loaded 45 000 tonnes of bulk salt, was the first of four vessels that docked at the Port on 08 December, before heading to its port of call in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Maria Da Paz sailing under the flag of Antigua Barbuda and the Carlota Bolten sailing under the flag of Portugal, also docked at the Port of Walvis Bay on 13 December, loading 4500 tonnes of bagged salt and 30 700 bulk salt respectively.

LILA, a Liberian vessel also loaded another 30 700 tonnes of bulk salt, bringing the volumes of salt consignment handled in eight days to 110 900 tonnes.

“The above achievement, among others, is due to the dedicated staff members of Namport for their unwavering commitment to rendering world class services to their clients,” Hasheela said.

“More than ever before, Namport remains committed to making the Namibian Ports Authority the port of choice for the international trade, as it continues to work towards attaining its vision of being the best seaports in Africa,” Hasheela stated.

The acting executive highlighted that this is one of Namport’s proudest achievements and expressed confidence that the organisation is heading in the right direction, towards delivering excellent customer service.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency