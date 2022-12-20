Taxi drivers robbed at gunpoint in capital

A taxi driver was on Sunday allegedly robbed at gunpoint at Green Mountain Road at Windhoek’s Wanaheda residential area, by two male suspects who walked away with items valued at N.dollars 11 220.

According to a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Monday, it is alleged that the victim was held at gunpoint by two male suspects, whom he had picked up along the way.

The stolen items include the victim’s cellphone, wallet, car keys and cash.

The statement indicates that the suspects afterwards damaged the vehicle by smashing the two front windows.

In a separate incident, a taxi driver was also robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects at Marshall Rock Street in Rocky Crest, Windhoek on Sunday. It is suspected that the victim picked up the two male suspects in Hakahana residential area and took them to Rocky Crest.

Upon reaching destination, the suspects allegedly held the driver at gunpoint and robbed him of his cellphone and cash.

One of the suspects then allegedly fired one shot in the air and another shot in the direction of the victim as he tried to defend himself. The suspects managed to drive off with the vehicle, which was later found abandoned at Single Quarters in Katutura.

The stolen items are valued at N.dollars 800.

No arrest has been made and police investigations continue.

The police have further warned the public, particularly taxi operators, to be vigilant of the would-be criminals targeting them, especially at night.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency