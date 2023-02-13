Man shot by police at Oshakati

A 59-year-old man was allegedly shot by members of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) and later died on the way to hospital in the Oshana Region on Friday.

NamPol in its weekend crime report on Monday alleged that the incident happened when police officers on duty went to attend to an incident at Ehafo lya Kandenge village, where a person with a developmental disability was reported to “disturb his housemates”.

Upon arrival, the police found the man at his cuca shop which is close to his house. It is alleged that the man took a stick when he saw the police, and the police fired warning shots for him to surrender the stick.

“It’s alleged that while members were withdrawing, the deceased was about to attack one member with the stick, but he did not hit him as the member alerted by others escaped, hence other two members who had firearms (AK-47) started firing in the deceased’s direction and as a result, he was shot and injured on the right thigh and fell down,” said the report.

The deceased who was rushed to the hospital by the police died upon arrival and his body was transported to the Okahao Police mortuary.

His next of kin are informed.

In the same report, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her neighbour’s house by a 26-year-old man at Epatutulo village in the Ohangwena Region on Friday.

It is alleged that the victim was playing under a tree at the neighbour’s house when the suspect pulled the victim into the house and held her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

“The suspect removed the victim’s clothes and performed sexual acts without her consent.”

The victim’s mother reported the incident and the suspect was arrested.

Police investigations continue in the two matters.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency