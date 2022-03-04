Manchester City Announces Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner OKX

OKX becomes Manchester City’s Official Cryptocurrency Partner

Manchester City and OKX have today announced a new multi-year partnership

The partnership will span Manchester City men’s and women’s teams, in addition to the Club’s esports operations

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premier League champions Manchester City have today announced a global partnership with the world’s second largest crypto exchange, OKX, naming it the Club’s Official Cryptocurrency Exchange Partner.

OKX’s first venture into the world of sport and entertainment, the partnership will span Manchester City men’s and women’s teams, in addition to the Club’s esports operations.

OKX’s fast, secure and innovative cryptocurrency exchange is trusted by more than 20 million people in more than 180 markets as a place to explore the power of crypto.

OKX and Man City believe in inspiring continued innovation, talent development and technology advancements – a key partnership alignment between both organisations.

The new partners will collaborate on a number of exclusive experiences for OKX’s global customer base, in addition to an in-stadium presence across the Etihad Stadium and Academy Stadium. The new partners will also look to explore future innovation projects together.

Roel De Vries, Chief Operating Officer, City Football Group, said: “We are pleased to welcome OKX as an Official Partner of Manchester City today as they look to venture into the world of sports. The new partnership aligns our shared values of innovation, drive for success and being at the cutting edge of our respective industries. Their broad and inclusive approach to targeting diverse audiences resonates with our approach. We look forward to working together throughout the partnership.”

“We are delighted to partner with Manchester City, one of the world’s best-loved and most successful teams. Football and crypto share something important; they are for everyone, they create inclusivity within society. For OKX, Manchester City is a Club that represents the effect football has to make a positive difference in people’s lives, to bring people together around a shared love of the beautiful game. We are entering the Premier League for the first time as City’s official crypto partner to celebrate this community spirit in the world of football because it’s something we both share,” said Jay Hao, CEO of OKX.

