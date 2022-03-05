End of the Hepatitis E Virus Outbreak in Namibia

Published by

On 2 March 2022 Namibians applauded their government for declaring an end to the Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) outbreak. The 4-year long outbreak affected 13 of the 14 political regions mainly in informal settlements and areas with poor hygiene and sanitation. A cumulative total of 8 092 Hepatitis E cases were reported nationally as of 30 January 2022, of which 2 124 (26.2%) were laboratory confirmed, 4 738 (58.6%) cases were epidemiologically linked, and 1 230 (15.2%) cases were suspected cases. A total of 66 HEV deaths have been reported nationally (Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.8%). Among the 66 …

