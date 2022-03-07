ALERT: Immanuel Ngatjizeko has died

Veteran Swapo Party politician and former Cabinet minister, Immanuel Ngatjizeko has died, aged 69.

President Hage Geingob confirmed Ngatjizeko's passing on his official Twitter account late Saturday.

'I have learned with immense sadness about the passing of a freedom fighter, a colleague and servant of the Namibian people, Cde Immanuel Ngatjizeko. Words cannot describe our loss. During this period of grief, I convey sincere condolences to his wife, Annalise, the children and the family,' the president wrote.

Ngatjizeko was a Member of Parliament (MP) from the year 2000, and he joined Cabinet in 2003 when he was appointed Director-General of the National Planning Commission (NPC).

From 2005, he served as Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy. Between 2005 and 2010, he was the Minister of Trade and Industry, after which he was then appointed Minister of Labour and Social Welfare from 2008 until 2012. He served as Minister of Safety and Security from 2012 to 2015.

Under Geingob’s stewardship, Ngatjizeko was moved to the post of Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development in March 2015.

In a Cabinet reshuffle in February 2018 he became Minister of Presidential Affairs, but quickly resigned and retired due to ill health.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency