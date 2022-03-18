Maritime military drills “Obangame 2022” end

Luanda – The joint military exercises of the navies of the countries that share the Atlantic Ocean, known as “Obangame 2022”, ended Thursday with simulations of approaching drug traffickers and rescue on the high seas.

Angola, with 120 active personnel, led zone A, which included Brazil, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Namibia, the latter a candidate member of the Gulf of Guinea.

Of the simulations made, the first resulted in the seizure of large quantities of drugs by a Namibian vessel, with Angolan coordination.

In the second situation, the rescue of a pilot of an MI 8 was simulated, who had disappeared in high seas, after the crash of the aircraft in which he was travelling.

The exercise involved the signatory states to the Accra (Ghana) agreement on maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, namely Central and West African countries, and other nations such as the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Portugal and Brazil.

The spokesperson for the drills, Angolan Navy’s Captain Sebastião António Gregório, said the action aimed to exercise international, inter-regional and regional agreements, as well as the Yaounde (Cameroon) code of conduct, in the context of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

