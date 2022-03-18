Geingob declares national mourning period for Zambia’s Banda

President Hage Geingob has declared a period of national mourning in honour of former Zambian President Rupiah Banda, the Presidency has announced.

In a statement issued late Wednesday afternoon, the Presidency said the declaration is consistent with Article 32 of the Namibian Constitution, read together with the Conferment of National Honours Act.

“His Excellency Dr Hage G Geingob has declared a period of national mourning following the passing of the former President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Rupiah Bwezani Banda,” the statement reads.

During this period, the Namibian and African Union flags will fly at half-mast.

The mourning period is effective from 16 to 18 March, Banda’s burial date.

He died on 11 March 2022, aged 85.

Banda, Zambia’s fourth president who was in power from 2008 to 2011, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and had been receiving medical treatment.

He succeeded Levy Mwanawasa, who died whilst in office.

Banda had held senior diplomatic posts under first President Kenneth Kaunda before being eventually named as vice president in 2006 by then-President, Mwanawasa.

His tenure was marred by allegations of graft and in 2013, Zambia’s parliament stripped Banda of immunity from prosecution, clearing the way for investigators to arrest him for corruption-related offences, reports suggest.

He was however never tried in any court of law or convicted for his alleged crimes.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency