Mark hails D’Tigress over fourth straight Afrobasket title

Igoche Mark has lauded Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, D’Tigress for their victory at the 2023 Afrobasket championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defending champions D’Tigress on Saturday, defeated their Senegalese counterparts 84 – 74 in the final of the championship to win their fourth straight title.

An elated Mark, told NAN that D’Tigress victory was confirmation of her dominance of the sport in Africa.

He commended the team for their superlative performance in the tournament and praised them for doing the nation proud.

“Clearly now D’Tigress dominance of the sport is indisputable.

“This is the evidence that Nigeria’s women basketball can be ranked as a World-class programme.

“We have to sustain this momentum. This is remarkable, winning the Afrobasket Championships for an unprecedented fourth time.

“I salute the team (D’Tigress) for their professional commitment and execution. They have indeed put smiles on the faces of Nigerians and have done the nation proud against all odds,” he said.

Mark was also full of praise for Nigeria’s top basketball investor, Mohammed Shehu, whose state-of-the-art basketball facility (Mo’ Arena) in Abuja served as camping ground for the D’Tigress before the Afrobasket Championship in Rwanda.

“I’ll also like to appreciate and congratulate Mohammed Shehu for the successful completion of his state-of-the-art basketball facility (Mo’ Arena), a befitting arena and one of the best, if not the best in the country.

“We are grateful for your benevolence in making it available for our ladies to use as their camping ground before setting out to achieve this great feat,” he said.

Nigeria has been on top of women’s basketball in Africa after winning it five times in 2003, 2005, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

The 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket was a remake of the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket that was hosted by Senegal in which Nigeria won their second straight title after seeing off the hosts 60-55 in a packed Dakar Arena.

They would later meet again, this time at the 2021 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket semi-finals in Yaounde, Cameroon, where Nigeria once again walked away with a flawless 73-63 victory.

Nigeria would later claim the famous three-peat in the capital city of Cameroon.

D’Tigress had a smooth start to their tournament and kept a perfect record since setting foot on the court at the BK Arena on July 28 enroute to the final.

They finished with significant victories over DR Congo, Egypt, Mozambique and hosts Rwanda before beating Senegal in Saturday’s final.

Rena Wakama, a former player who led D’Tigress to victory was the only female head coach at the 2023 edition of FIBA’s flagship event for women.

The result also meant she became the first female coach to have accomplished this feat in the history of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria