Market leaders task LASG, others on peaceful coexistence

Market Leaders and Traders Associaton of Nigeria (MALETAN) Lagos State chapter, has called on the Lagos State Government, concerned persons and groups to address the challenges affecting peaceful coexistence in the state.

It also said that it was necesssary to address some identified anomalies within the political and business space for the growth of the state.

Its President, Mr Christopher Okpala, made the call on behalf of the association at a news conference on developments in the state and as it affect its members in the trading community, on Thursday in Lagos.

The News of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Okpala was in company of his Vice, Benjamin Nweke and Secretary, Okey Enwuru.

He said addressing all the anomalies would help boost the progress recorded in the state and Nigeria at large.

He said the association, trader’s rights protection initiative, had been following recent developments in the state in the last eight months; prior to the general elections to date.

According to him, after careful observation, studies and evaluations, the association came out with the position that will help to heal all wounds and uproot ill feelings.

He noted that it equally removes all manners of divisive seeds of bigotry, redirects the patriotic zeal and passion of all stakeholders.

Okpala said that achieving this would help contribute to the drive of the mantra of excellence in the state and development of Nigeria in general.

Okpala, advised those being used by desperate politicians to have a rethink, be remorseful, retrace their steps, and desist from divisive politicking in the future.

As an organisation, he called the government not to allow the ugly incidents of the pre-election and election periods to be swept under the carpet.

The MALETAN boss then urged the government to prosecute anyone identified to have caused mayhem on innocent residents of the state during the period under reference.

“It is also important that the Lagos State Government should start building confidence in residents of the state whose trust in the state have been eroded due to the roles played by some politicians and their agents prior, during and after the general elections.

“A situation worsened by the recent comment of Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, during his inaugural speech, which suggested that there will be legislations that will be enacted for the protection of a particular set of people and against another set living in the same Lagos State.”

“We want to believe that governance should be people-oriented and not anti-people, and that those entrusted with leadership should live by example of statesmanship, expected of them,” he said.

Okpala said that the association condoles Lagos residents, especially its members in the trading community, who were negatively affected directly or indirectly during the electioneering period.

He called on all the affected to put the sad experiences behind, counting them as the price and sacrifices they need to pay for the good of Lagos State and development of Nigeria.

Okpala said, “And so, continue to build bridges of unity and peaceful coexistence across Lagos State; bearing in mind that many developed cities and countries of the world went through similar dark alleys.

“Not quite long, some buildings, housing many traders and their businesses, were demolished by the Lagos State government at the Fancy and Furniture section of Ojo Alaba International market, citing reasons of distressed structure and construction along drainage channel by Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA.

“Other sources claimed that the demolition was instigated by ethnic bias and reallocation of the portions of land to foreign developers who intend constructing a mega plaza or shopping complex on same plots of land.

“MALETAN wishes to weigh in on this matter by condemning the action of the State government who seemed to have taken a hasty decision to demolish the properties without taking into consideration the effect of such action on thousands of Lagos residents who carry out their businesses there.”

“However, while we commend the recent posture taken by the Lagos State Govermor, Mr Babajide Sanwo Olu,who denied knowledge of such exercise, and thereafter, instructing a stop further demolition on the area, and constituting a committee to look into the matter.

“MALETAN hopes that the governor will follow through his promise by monitoring closely on the activities of the committee and ensure that those affected by the demolition are well assuaged by ensuring their properties are reallocated to them and adequate compensation paid on the properties destroyed; so as to assure Lagosians that the government of the day is people oriented and not anti-people.”

On the other hand, MALETAN boss advised members and all prospective investors to carry out due diligence before committing any fund on any properties, saying it would help to retain such in case of conflicts or contestations either by individuats, families or government agencies on such properties.

He also urged members to endeavour to diversify their investment to other green business viable states in the Southeast.

The president hinted that association would soon commence a preparation for a triple programmes which include “Handshake among Business Community” as an avenue to build bridges of unity between all ethnic groups in the trading community in Lagos.

Others are annual business award which is to recognise, commend and appreciate some stakeholders in the trading community, as well as International Traders Days to celebrate every trader.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria