Mboma and Masilingi to miss African Championships

Namibian sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi will miss the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) African Championships scheduled for 08 to 12 June 2022 in Port-Louis, Mauritius.

Out of the 55 African countries, 48 have confirmed their attendance for the 22nd edition of the championships, which will be held at a brand-new track at the Côte d’Or National Sports Complex, considered one of the best technical stadiums in Africa.

Updating the media on Monday, the two sprinters’ coach, Henk Botha, said Mboma is doing well with her recovery but she will not be ready for the African championships.

“Beatrice (Masilingi) has a nerve problem on her back and she will not be able to recover for the African championships, therefore both athletes are out of the competition,” he said.

Mboma, Namibia’s 19-year-old Olympic silver medallist, sustained an injury earlier this month (May) while competing in the 2022 Kip Keino Classic World Continental Tour in Kenya. After assessments by her physiotherapist in South Africa, it was found that she had torn a muscle in her upper thigh.

Meanwhile, her teammate Masilingi sustained a grade one strain while representing Namibia at the Gaborone International Meet, also earlier this month.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency