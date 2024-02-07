Mbumba calls on Namibians to embrace Geingob’s ideas of inclusivity

WINDHOEK: President Nangolo Mbumba has called on Namibians to emulate the late President Hage Geingob's principles of inclusivity and togetherness. He said this during the opening of the ninth Session of the seventh Parliament on Tuesday, where he paid tribute to his predecessor, who passed away in Windhoek on Sunday. 'As Namibians, we should pick up from where he left off and re-dedicate ourselves to the noble ideas of unity and inclusivity for all our citizens in the Namibian house,' he said. The president addressed the joint assemblies of the Namibian Parliament that kicked off the legislative year. Mbumba noted that the assumption of the ninth session of the seventh Parliament is taking place at a time of the loss of the former head of state. The late Geingob was one of the founders of the Namibian Constitution, having chaired the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Namibian Constitution. 'Our country has therefore lost a national icon, a hero, a committed and dedicated leader who not only contrib uted to the building of the modern Namibian nation, but has made durable footprints in Namibia, the African continent, and globally in all spheres of human endeavour,' Mbumba said. Parliamentarians, he added, have an important role to play in ensuring that the legislature positively impacts livelihoods, especially for underserved Namibians in the remote areas of the country. 'In this context, just as Members of the Executive Arm of Government, Members of Parliament are required to self-introspect whether they have executed their mandate of enacting legislation that has positively transformed Namibian lives. I therefore appeal to all Parliamentarians from both houses to complete all outstanding business, including passing critical bills before year-end,' Mbumba said. He also commended Members of Parliament (MPs) for their increased engagement with the citizenry through standing committees. 'MPs play a vital role in ensuring that the laws passed in Parliament respond to the diverse needs and aspirations of our citizens. For that reason, honourable members, you should continue to engage with all stakeholders,' he said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency