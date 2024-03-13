Mbumba to deliver SONA on Thursday

KEETMANSHOOP: President Nangolo Mbumba is expected to deliver the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday. A statement issued by the NA on Wednesday indicated that the SONA is delivered during the committee stage of debates on the annual Appropriation Bill in the NA. According to the statement, the address is in accordance with Article 32 (2) of the Namibian Constitution that states that, 'In accordance with the responsibility of the executive branch of Government to the legislative branch, the President and the Cabinet shall each year during the consideration of the official budget attend Parliament. During such session the President shall address Parliament on the state of the nation and on the future policies of the Government; shall report on the policies of the previous year and shall be available to respond to questions.' This is the first time President Mbumba delivers the State of the Nation Address, which was initially going to be the last SONA of the late President Hage Geingob. Mbumba was sworn in as President on 04 February 2024, following Geingob's passing on the same day. Source: The Namibia Press Agency