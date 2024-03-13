  • March 14, 2024
Hot News :

Government PROs should work as ambassadors: Theofelus

Botswana celebrates Geingob’s life

Mbumba to deliver SONA on Thursday

Ministry of Agriculture dispatches spray teams to Zambezi

OPM turns to technology to curb delays in assisting communities

Service station robbers take off with almost N.dollars 800 000

Mbumba to deliver SONA on Thursday

Share This Article:

KEETMANSHOOP: President Nangolo Mbumba is expected to deliver the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday. A statement issued by the NA on Wednesday indicated that the SONA is delivered during the committee stage of debates on the annual Appropriation Bill in the NA. According to the statement, the address is in accordance with Article 32 (2) of the Namibian Constitution that states that, 'In accordance with the responsibility of the executive branch of Government to the legislative branch, the President and the Cabinet shall each year during the consideration of the official budget attend Parliament. During such session the President shall address Parliament on the state of the nation and on the future policies of the Government; shall report on the policies of the previous year and shall be available to respond to questions.' This is the first time President Mbumba delivers the State of the Nation Address, which was initially going to be the last SONA of the late President Hage Geingob. Mbumba was sworn in as President on 04 February 2024, following Geingob's passing on the same day. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.