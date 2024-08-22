Members of municipal and regional councils strengthen their capacities on climate finance



The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), in collaboration with the Designated National Authority of the Green Climate Fund (AND/FVC), organized an awareness session on July 31 and August 1, 2024 in Dédougou on climate information and climate finance for the benefit of members of the municipal and regional councils of Boucle du Mouhoun.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) wants to strengthen the knowledge of regional stakeholders on efforts to adapt to climate change and mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. This is why, in collaboration with the Designated National Authority of the Green Climate Fund (AND/FVC), it initiated a series of awareness workshops in the 13 regions of Burkina Faso. Thus, on July 31 and August 1, 2024 , the local governments of the Boucle du Mouhoun, namely the members of the municipal councils and those of the regional council, were made aware of climate information but also of climate finance.

During the 48 hours, around thirty participants fol

lowed communications and exchanged views on several themes including, among others, current events and projections on climate change in Burkina Faso, generalities on climate finance and the mechanisms of the Green Fund. for Climate (GCF). Ultimately, the organizers intend to reduce the information gaps between central and local administrations as well as between scientists and local communities. The objective being to strengthen the synergy between the different actors with a view to mobilizing resources from the GCF and other funds intended for the climate.

Abdou Nouridine Sanfo, assistant at AND/FVC, says he expects members of municipal and regional councils to actively participate in the work in order to acquire knowledge and behaviors to adopt in the face of climate change in Burkina Faso. The desired result, according to him, is that they can have information relating to the different funds dedicated to the climate to possibly submit projects for financing.

The secretary general of the Mouhoun province

, Boureima Ouédraogo, representing the governor of the Boucle du Mouhoun region, welcomed the holding of this workshop which will enable local actors to cope with the effects of climate change. He believes that the response to this scourge requires policies and strategies but also solid knowledge on the mechanisms put in place to increase the resilience of communities to the phenomenon.

He therefore invited the participants to make the most of these two days of training and to explore possible solutions to meet the challenges of climate change in the Boucle du Mouhoun. As a reminder, IUCN received a donation from the Green Climate Fund through a preparation project entitled ‘READINESS: Strengthening the technical and operational capacities of the AND and its network to provide strategic support to stakeholders in the activities of the Green Climate Fund in Burkina Faso . The project manager, Bassourou Boyla, representative of IUCN, Burkina Faso program, clarified that the READINESS project aims to strengthen

the capacities and skills of actors so that they can be operational in the development of bankable projects. submit to the GCF.

Source: Burkina Information Agency