Mengo left a legacy for others to follow: Handura

As the Namibian hockey team bade farewell to the 2023 International Hockey Federation (FIH) Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria, South Africa, coach Erwin Handura said they will miss their long-serving captain.

The 38-year-old Maggie Mengo became one of the notable names in the Namibian hockey circles but her playing days came to an end on Friday as she hung up her stick and shoes after their last FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup loss to New Zealand.

Handura who has coached Mengo since she was 13 years old said Mango has made a big difference in the sport of hockey and made her international debut at the age of 15.

“I think if I had to talk about Maggie’s (Mengo) contribution to Namibian hockey, I could fill two or three books as she was talented and a champion for hockey,” he said.

“You could see from an early age that she was a natural talent and that is why I put her on the University of Namibia’s first team when she was just 13 years old. She has been a champion for hockey, and we will miss her, not only for her skills but also for the advocacy she has done to raise the profile of the sport and to help the national team become properly funded,” said Handura.

Meanwhile, Mengo who competed in her last match against New Zealand on Friday said since making her national debut as a 15-year-old in 1999 she is happy to hang up her boots and excited for the future of hockey in Namibia.

“It has been a phenomenal journey. The narrative has changed over the years, and I am excited about the future of hockey. Certainly, Namibia is proud of the women’s team, and I believe we have set a high standard for Namibian hockey,” she said

She added that it was sad to lose her last international match but she will look back on her 24-year journey with no regrets.

“For me it has been phenomenal, with a lot of highlights – twice African champions, reaching the quarterfinals in the previous World Cup, and playing professional hockey in the Netherlands for five years,” Mengo said while calling on aspiring young players to follow their dreams even though hockey is regarded as an expensive sport.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency